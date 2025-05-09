McNary students head outdoors for Earth Day Published 3:00 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

UMATILLA — Students at McNary Heights Elementary School took to the outdoors April 24, during their annual Earth Day trip to the McNary Nature Trails and Dam. Each grade, from kindergarten through fifth, spent the day walking the trails, visiting the fish

viewing room and touring the dam, according to a statement from the Umatilla School District. Throughout the day, classes rotated through stations designed to teach students more about the environment. Umatilla High School students led many of the stations, giving presentations covering pollution, photosynthesis, solar energy and Native foods. In total, 80 high school students helped lead the presentations, ensuring each class was able to visit at least three stations.

Guests also were on hand from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city of Umatilla, and McNary Heights’ own nutrition educator, Lourdes Yparranguierre. She led a smoothie-making presentation in partnership with the Oregon State University Extension Service. Students made a fruit smoothie, but with a twist. To blend it, they used a “smoothie bike,” a stationary bike equipped with a pedal-powered blender. Each student took a turn pedaling to blend the ingredients together.

One high school-led station gave the elementary students the opportunity to build solar ovens to cook s’mores. In every presentation, students learned something new and took part in a hands-on activity to go along with what they learned.

Exploring the nature trails and participating in fun, meaningful activities is what makes Earth Day a favorite for many at McNary Heights.

“Earth day is one of the biggest events of the year,” event organizer Melanie Johnston said.

“The kids really enjoy learning during the trip and connecting with their teachers and paras outside of the classroom.”

This year, more than 200 parents also attended and spent the day with their student’s class.

“Parent involvement is really huge for this event, and it’s awesome how many parents volunteer,” Johnston said.

Putting this day together is a team effort. Johnston leads the school’s Earth Day Committee, which coordinates with law enforcement, park rangers, Desert Springs, school district maintenance staff and teachers at Umatilla High School.

Desert Springs donates water each year to help keep students hydrated. The school district maintenance crew assists with setting up stations throughout the trails. High school teachers have their students prepare presentations as part of their classwork.

Earth Day has been a McNary tradition for 26 years. It began in 1997 when teacher Scott Smith took just his class to the trails. By 1999, the entire school began attending. Smith and Laura Broderick led the event in its early years, and Karen Sheller carried it forward for 15 more.

Johnston continues the tradition, ensuring every student at McNary Heights gets to experience science in the great outdoors.