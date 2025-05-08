Pendleton City Council OKs dispatch deal Published 2:50 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton will pay Umatilla County more than $500,000 for dispatch services.

The city council at its meeting Tuesday, May 6, approved an agreement with Umatilla County for $512,869 for the police, fire and ambulance dispatching for the 2025 fiscal year. The deal increases the city’s projected costs by $10,471 for the current fiscal year.

According to a city staff report, the contract continues Pendleton’s existing dispatch services and introduces a user board to improve communication between agencies, which will improve public safety services across the county for residents. The updated agreement also includes provisions for improved fire dispatch, specifically in coordinating emergency medical and fire equipment responses.

The council at the meeting took other measures to enhance public safety and support recreational development.

Flood mitigation, trail repairs

Under the consent agenda, the council authorized the city manager to sign a $1.25 million grant agreement with Oregon Emergency Management to fund the first phase of a flood mitigation project in the McKay neighborhood.

The project stems from a flood basin analysis completed earlier this year.

Phase I will focus on planning and designing mitigation strategies, including the potential redevelopment of a portion of Community Park. Phase II, which would cover construction, is expected to receive funding once Phase I is complete.

The city is not required to provide a local match for this grant, and the planning phase is expected to take 12 months.

The council also approved a grant contract with the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department to fund upgrades at the Pendleton Adventure Trails Recreation Area.

The $140,946 grant through the Recreational Trails Program will help cover the $177,852 project cost, with the city contributing $36,905 from in-kind labor and equipment.

Planned improvements include replacing aging trail features originally built in 2016 and enhancing the site’s parking area. The city must complete the upgrades by June 2027.

City proposes bus shelter rules

Shifting to new business, the council reviewed a proposed amendment to Pendleton’s noncriminal offenses ordinance aimed at preventing the misuse of bus stop shelters.

The Pendleton Police Department asked for the change that would ban using the shelters for long-term rest or storage of personal belongings, activities that often obstruct access for transit riders.

The proposal expands the city’s existing resting law for keeping public facilities accessible and safe for their intended users.

Christian Science Building sale

The council also declared the city-owned Christian Science Building as surplus property and approved its sale for $10,000 to the Friends of The Opera House, a nonprofit arts group from Elgin. The city received the property in 2023 as a donation intended for public benefit.

Although the building is appraised at $320,970, it requires extensive renovations, including accessibility upgrades for people with disabilities. The council selected the Opera House’s proposal for its cultural value and potential to restore a historic downtown structure.

The city also applied for a $270,000 state grant to help with accessibility improvements. A short-term lease will allow the group to begin renovations and programming this summer.

Talking about vacant storefronts

The council also agreed to schedule a workshop to address the issue of vacant storefronts in downtown and commercial areas.

Staff presented a draft ordinance developed in 2024 requiring property owners to register vacant storefronts, provide contact information, submit a reuse plan and maintain their properties.

The draft includes penalties for noncompliance but no redevelopment incentives. Council members said a focused workshop is necessary to develop effective strategies for reducing downtown vacancies and encouraging economic revitalization.