M-F Chamber Downtown Alliance hosts soccer event Published 8:13 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance kicked off its annual Cinco de Mayo Soccer Tournament, drawing teams from across the region for a day of spirited competition.

The community sports event took place May 3 at Shockman Field, drawing adult and youth teams from Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla, Pendleton and La Grande. The tournament showcased local talent, highlighted community pride and provided a fun, competitive atmosphere for soccer enthusiasts of all ages.

The tournament hosted four adult teams and five youth teams, with matches running from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Despite the rainy weather, the day was filled with energy, competition, and community connection.

Highlights of the day included Milton-Freewater Youth Team as Youth Division Champions, Bucks of Pendleton in second place, The Warriors of Milton-Freewater as Adult Division Champions and Academy FC of Milton-Freewater in second place.

Both winning teams received $500 cash prizes.

MFCDA donated $1,000 to the McLoughlin High School soccer program.

Attendees also enjoyed a variety of community offerings, including Salvadoran cuisine from the La Familiar food truck and a performance from El Color de México, a ballet folklórico group whose dancers of all ages brought cultural tradition to life.

Bionic Wines sponsored the tournament.

“We’re proud to create opportunities for cultural celebration and community support,” a representative of MFCDA said “This event is not just about soccer—it’s about bringing people together and uplifting our local programs.”

Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance plans to continue this cherished tradition, with the next Cinco de Mayo Soccer Tournament scheduled for May 2, 2026.

To learn more about the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance, community members can visit www.mfcda.org to stay updated with the latest sports, culture and community events.