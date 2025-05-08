I Love My City serves Hermiston Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Faith-based community leads cleanup effort, service projects

HERMISTON — Area community members are pulling out their bright red T-shirts — emblazoned with “I Love My City — in preparation for a day of service to the community.

Serve Day for the I Love My City initiative is Saturday, May 17, 9 a.m. to noon, throughout the Hermiston area. Individuals, churches, businesses, youth groups and civic organizations are invited to participate. Volunteers will be working all around town with service projects, including park and trail cleanups, a drive-thru diaper event, free haircuts for the homeless and kids, car washes, laundry services at several laundromats and visitation at local senior care facilities.

The event culminates with a nondenominational praise service on Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.

The campaign began in 2016 after the city was rocked by a murder-suicide that left three people dead and another injured. Pastor Terry Haight, of Zeal Church, where one of the victims attended, wanted to promote community healing while spreading the message that “God is still good, and he still loves us.”

About 70 volunteers gathered to share their time in beautification efforts and provide services to the community, while also offering to pray with individuals and groups. The project has grown with multiple churches assisting with event coordination and upwards of 600 volunteers taking part.

Applauded for its continued efforts, the campaign received the Community Champion award during the 54th annual Distinguished Service Awards banquet on March 20, 2024, at the Hermiston Community Center.

According to a March 21, 2024, article in Northeast Oregon Now, Haight downplays his role, instead giving credit to God and those responding to his calls for service.

“God continues to do new and amazing things in our community,” Haight said.

For more information or to register for a specific project, search www.ilovehermiston.com. For questions, email info@ilovehermiston.com.

Collection events in Hermiston

Held in conjunction with the I Love My City initiative are a couple of targeted cleanup events:

Household hazardous waste collection

WHEN : May 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: May 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. WHERE : Umatilla County Fair office at 1740 E. Airport Road

: Umatilla County Fair office at 1740 E. Airport Road WHAT : Umatilla County residents can dispose of items, including chemicals, cleaners, paint, thermometers, fluorescent lights, thermostats, automotive fluids, batteries and more. Free.

: Umatilla County residents can dispose of items, including chemicals, cleaners, paint, thermometers, fluorescent lights, thermostats, automotive fluids, batteries and more. Free. ACCEPTED ITEMS : via Facebook at bit.ly/4jxqPbe

: via Facebook at bit.ly/4jxqPbe INFO: Laurie Gordon, laurie.gordon@deq.oregon.gov or 541-633-2029

Community recycling event