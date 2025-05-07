Pendleton releases strategic planning survey Published 8:16 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has released the Pendleton Strategic Planning Survey. The results of this survey will guide the city’s priorities and decisions in the years ahead.

The city announced the survey Tuesday, May 6. The survey asks community members to provide feedback on what matters most, what challenges they see and the priorities they believe the city should focus on. The survey is available at www.research.net/r/PENDLETON_SURVEY2025 and takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is open until May 19.

The city is working with Coraggio Group, a consulting agency specializing in strategic planning, to conduct and analyze this survey, and all responses will be sent directly to Coraggio Group. All responses are confidential.

Information about the city council’s strategic plan and goals is available at www.pendletonor.gov/council.

In addition to the Pendleton Strategic Planning Survey, the Pendleton Development Commission also is working on a strategic planning survey to set and revise its goals for the coming years. The city urged community members to complete both surveys if eligible.