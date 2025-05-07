Letter: Thanks to the Hills of Pendleton’s Buckin’ Bean Published 7:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Pendleton Buckin’ Bean Coffee Roasters and owners Kirstie and Winston Hill deserve our recognition and appreciation for the creative new venture with Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.

The Hills have started a new coffee shop inside the prison, with prison inmates as baristas, called Prison Brew. They provided the training, which can create a future for interested inmates once they leave as well as additional opportunities for the Buckin’ Bean.

Thank you, Hills.

Mike Thorne

Pendleton