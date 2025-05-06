Senior lunches: May 8-14, 2025

Published 5:30 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By East Oregonian

BAKER CITY: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker County Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St. Menu: Thursday, May 8 (chicken broccoli fettuccini); Friday, May 9 (barbecue chicken); Monday, May 12 (orange glaze chicken); Tuesday, May 13 (ground beef steak); Wednesday, May 14 (roasted turkey). Suggested $6 donation for seniors/volunteers; costs $8.50 for adults/teens; $6 for 12 and under. (541-523-6591).

BOARDMAN: noon to 12:30 p.m. at Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St. Menu: Thursday, May 8 (mushroom chicken with rice); Tuesday, May 13 (meatloaf). Costs $5 for seniors; $6 for others. (541-481-3257).

HEPPNER: 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St. Menu: Tuesday, May 13 (hot turkey sandwich). Free for ages 60-plus; $5 for others. (541-667-7865).

HERMISTON: noon to 12:30 p.m. at Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St. Menu: Thursday, May 8 (fish); Tuesday, May 13 (chicken cordon bleu). Costs $5; free for ages 10 and under. (Call 541-567-3582 for Meals on Wheels).

IRRIGON: noon at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane. Menu: Monday, May 12 (breakfast-style casserole). Costs $5 for seniors; $6 for others. (Place order by Friday at 541-922-3334).

JOHN DAY: noon at the John Day Senior Center, 142 NE Dayton St. Menu: Thursday, May 8 (Mother’s Day meal with mushroom chicken & rice); Monday, May 12 (chili dogs). Suggested $6 donation for 60 and older; costs $7 for those under 60 and all to-go meals. (541-575-1825).

LA GRANDE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St. Menu: Thursday, May 8 (cheeseburger soup); Friday, May 9 (chicken strips); Monday, May 12 (chicken BLT wrap); Tuesday, May 13 (beef stroganoff); Wednesday, May 14 (fried chicken).  Suggested $5 donation for seniors; costs $10 for others. (541-963-7532).

MONUMENT: noon at the Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St. Menu: Tuesday, May 13 (chicken wings). Costs $6 for seniors; $7 for ages 60 and under. (541-934-2700).

PENDLETON: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St. Menu: Wednesday, May 14 (barbecue chicken). Free for ages 60 and older (donations accepted); costs $7 for all others. (541-276-1926).

PRAIRIE CITY: noon at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley Ave. Menu: Wednesday, May 14 (scrambled eggs & bacon or biscuits & gravy). Costs $6. (541-820-4100).

STANFIELD: noon at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt Ave. Menu: Wednesday, May 14 (oven-roasted chicken). The cost is $5. (541-449-1332).

WALLOWA COUNTY: 11:30 a.m. at 702 NW First St., Enterprise; and noon at 204 E. Second St., Wallowa. Menu: Friday, May 9 (pork fried rice); Monday, May 12 (ham & cheese quiche); Wednesday, May 14 (chicken divan). Suggested $5 donation for seniors/volunteers; costs $12.50 for adults/teens; $5 for 12 and under. (541-426-3840, 541-886-8971).

