Club highlights nature’s treasures at rock and gem show Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

HERMISTON — Rockhounds of all ages are invited to dig as 20 vendors and dealers offer a variety of rocks, gems, minerals, petrified wood, beads and more — both rough and finished pieces — during Nature’s Treasures Under Foot.

Hosted by Hatrockhounds Gem & Mineral Society, the annual rock and gem show opens Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. The event continues Sunday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and ages 12 and under are free.

A special Kid’s Corner offers activities, games and prizes for the younger crowd. The show also features silent auctions throughout both days and door prize drawing every 30 minutes. Also, on Mother’s Day, all moms will be entered into a special drawing. In addition, several of the vendors will offer hands on demonstrations.

For more about the show or the club, visit www.hatrockhounds.org or search Facebook via bit.ly/3Ex9QqE. For questions, call show chair Mike Filarski at 541-571-2593 or email newsletter editor Judi Allison at jms46@outlook.com. Read a full story in Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, May 7, East Oregonian.