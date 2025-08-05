Red Cross offers incentive to fill critical need in August

NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The American Red Cross is experiencing a critical need for blood donors. Donors who give through Aug. 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to use at the donor’s choice of several participating merchants.

Healthy adults and teens 16 and older can give the gift of life by donating every 56 days, up to six times per year. Upcoming American Red Cross blood drives throughout the region:

Baker City:

Aug. 25, noon to 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2625 Hughes Lane.

Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2625 Hughes Lane.

Boardman:

Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, 311 N. Olson Road.

Enterprise:

Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St.

John Day:

Aug. 19, 1-5 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St.

Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St.

Umatilla County:

Aug. 8, noon to 4:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston.

Aug. 11, noon to 5 p.m. at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton.

Aug. 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston.

Aug. 22, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston.

Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.

In addition to these community collection sites, donations can be made at regional centers. For more information, including eligibility requirements, or to schedule a blood donation appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.