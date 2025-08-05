Bus driver fights off assailant on I-84 in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY — Oregon State Police reported a bus driver in Morrow County fought off an assailant during a violent attack on westbound Interstate 84, leaving two people hospitalized.

According to state police, troopers responded Monday Aug. 4 at about 4 p.m. near milepost 177 to a report of a passenger on an MTR Western bus assaulting another rider. After being removed from the bus, the suspect tried to access the luggage compartment beneath the vehicle.

The situation escalated as the driver intervened, resulting in further injuries. When the driver intervened, the suspect turned violent, knocking the driver to the ground and punching him in the head. While still being struck, the driver pulled out a knife and stabbed the assailant.

An air ambulance flew the assailant to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, and an ambulance took another passenger to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.

State police reported the investigation is ongoing.