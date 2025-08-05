City officials are in talks to use part of $1.89M grant to rebuild and revitalize the building

PENDLETON — Weathered walls and boarded up windows give the Edwards Apartments a rough and dilapidated look from the outside, but inside, a different tale unfolds — one of second chances.

The century-old building will undergo a major transformation to create affordable housing units for low-income families.

“The outside looks way worse than the inside,” said Jamie Stone, co-owner of We Paint and Remodel, as he toured the second floor of the apartment building. “It’s a solid building. It just looks rough on the outside.”

Originally constructed in 1908 as the Alta House, the Western-style building still bears the faded and tattered sign: “Livery Stable and Rooms.”

Stone said the building originally served as shared housing, with small rooms, one bathroom, and a communal kitchen, which began transitioning into apartments sometime during the 1950s or 1960s.

“The last time I saw it actually up and running was probably 20 years ago,” he said. “One apartment was still being rented.”

Despite its age, Stone said the renovation won’t differ much from their usual projects. Blueprints took about three to four months to design before an engineering review to identify additional work needed.

The reconstruction project will bring jobs for local laborers. Stone said his crew usually includes about four workers and brings in plumbers, electricians and drywall crews as needed.

“It definitely brings a lot of work to Pendleton,” Stone said. “A big part of our business is renting to contractors. Right now, the plans call for 14 units. Each will have a bathroom, washer, dryer — everything people need.”

The design also includes a deck and balconies, giving residents outdoor space to enjoy.

Grant funding key to project

The Pendleton City Council on July 15 approved a $1.89 million grant from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program, a federal initiative aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions by repurposing older structures and expanding affordable housing. The funding will help convert vacant buildings into 40 affordable housing units throughout downtown Pendleton.

City officials are in talks with Stone to use part of the grant to rebuild and revitalize the building at 602 SE Dorian Ave., which is expected to provide 12 to 14 of the affordable housing units.

Although discussions are ongoing, Stone said he’s estimating about $45,000 per unit would go toward the Edwards Apartments renovation.

Stone, who runs the construction company with his wife Diana Stone, said the crew is ready to start as soon as the grant funding is finalized.

“The DEQ grant helps get these kinds of projects off the ground,” he said. “Otherwise, it would take a long time for something like this to pencil out. We’ve actually been waiting a while for this grant to come through. It’s been part of the delay but now that it’s happening, we’re ready to go.”

Stone said the need for affordable housing in Pendleton has never been more urgent.

“We’re so short on housing. It’s bad,” he said. “I see it every day, especially over the last three or four years. I’ve had people applying for my apartments who are living out of their cars. I had two or three single mothers living in their vehicles. In 20, 25 years of doing apartments, I’d never seen that before.”

Stone said while they were able to rent to those families and help out where they could, the overall trend has been alarming.

“These kinds of projects need to happen, because they’re not happening on their own — not fast enough, anyway,” he said. “Someone’s gotta step up.”

Beyond the facade

When news about using part of the grant to renovate the Edwards Apartments was posted on the East Oregonian’s Facebook page, it drew more than 100 comments. Many community members called for the building to be torn down.

“A lot of folks just think the answer is to tear it down, have the city buy it and demo it — like they always do,” he said.

Stone said many people judge the building by its appearance, without understanding what’s possible beneath the surface. While the exterior may look rough, he said, the structure is solid and worth saving.

“Sure, some buildings look terrible,” he said. “But most of them are salvageable. I’ve come across a few that weren’t, but don’t judge a book by its cover.”

The renovation, he said, will preserve a piece of Pendleton’s history while giving it new purpose — housing geared toward mid- to lower-income families — helping to ease the strain many residents face when searching for a place to live.

Once complete, Stone expressed he hopes the building will be something the community can take pride in and become a valuable addition to the neighborhood.

“They look great when they’re done,” he said. “People will be able to say, ‘This building was dilapidated for 25 years, and now it’s helping the community.’”