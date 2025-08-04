Pendleton looks to OK transit grant to boost elderly, disabled services

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is getting a boost to its public transportation services.

The city has received a $302,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to help update the city’s transit fleet and expand services for elderly and disabled riders. The funding for Pendleton’s Transportation Program runs for two years, July 1 through June 30, 2027, and requires a match of 10.27% of local funds, or $34,565, bringing the total to $336,565.

The city will provide the local match from its Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund grant dollars and $15,000 from the city’s general fund.

The agreement ODOT Elderly and Disabled Services Transportation Grant is on the city council’s consent agenda for its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 5. The meeting is in the Council Chambers at city hall, 500 SW Dorion Ave., starting at 7 p.m.

The grant would support daily van services and taxi ticket subsidies for elderly and disabled riders. It also includes funding to purchase another bus to help modernize the city’s transit fleet. The funding is included in the city’s 2025–26 transportation budget.

In a related consent agenda item, the council looks to approve the purchase of a modern, wheelchair-accessible bus from Morrow County.

The city and Morrow County agreed on a purchase price of $84,000 — a discount from the bus’s original $148,000 price tag. It replaces a 2019 bus the city bought for $75,000, but was in an accident in May and damaged beyond repair.

The 2022 bus model seats 24 passengers — 22 standard and two wheelchair accessible stations — and will help keep local transit service running smoothly. The city has been working with Morrow County and ODOT to make the transfer as seamless as possible.

The new bus will allow the city to continue serving popular stops across town — including the the high school, college, shopping areas, medical offices and several parks.

Starting Aug. 11, it also will make a new stop near the Radisson Hotel, giving riders easier access to the airport.

Elite Taxis will handle routine maintenance, while the city will cover major repairs using an existing ODOT maintenance grant.

Morrow County plans to deliver the bus sometime in early or mid-August. That gives the city a few weeks to get it ready before the busy Pendleton Round-Up.

The purchase isn’t in the city budget. But according to the staff report from city Finance Director Josh Ernst, there’s enough flexibility to move forward without a formal adjustment until later this fiscal year.

The city plans to pay $24,000 when the bus arrives and passes inspection. According to the staff report, the city expects to use insurance reimbursements to offset the acquisition cost but does not know what that figure will be. Once the insurance reimbursement comes through, the city will pay the remainder.

In more transportation action, the city has two more grant agreements with ODOT for a combined total of nearly $490,000 for Pendleton’s transportation programs through June 2027. These grants will support services such as Elite Transit, Care-Ride, Dial-a-Ride and other routes serving the general public, seniors, low-income residents and people with disabilities.

Pendleton has received this funding for more than 20 years.

And in one more transportation matter on the consent agenda, the council considers approving a right-of-way agreement at the corner of Southeast First Street and Dorion Avenue. This agreement allows ODOT to move forward with replacing ramps at the intersection to meet accessibility standards. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation protect with no funding from the city.

The full meeting agenda is available on the city’s website.