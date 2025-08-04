NORTHEAST OREGON — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a drought on Monday, Aug. 4, in Union and Morrow counties.

The governor’s executive order follows requests made by both the Union County and Morrow County board of commissioners earlier this summer seeking assistance from the state regarding drought conditions.

“Drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on the agricultural, livestock, natural resource and recreational tourism sectors and increase the risk of wildfire,” Kotek wrote in Executive Order 25-18.

Union County has experienced a severe drought since June 24, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with long-term drought conditions persisting over the last 12 months. Rainfall has also been below normal from March through June — a period that normally accounts for 37% of the county’s annual precipitation.

Morrow County has been experiencing severe drought since July 15. The county also experienced below average rainfall in March and June, which is typically when Morrow County sees 40% of its annual precipitation. This period of time also saw above average temperatures in the county.

The declaration allows both counties to utilize drought-related emergency tools. It allows the Water Resources Department to expedite the review process and reduce fee schedules.

The Aug. 4 order also declared a drought emergency in Douglas County — bringing the total number of Oregon counties in declared drought up to five in 2025.