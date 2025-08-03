PENDLETON — Fourteen thousand square miles of low-traffic airspace in Eastern Oregon soon will open for military drone training as Pendleton’s Unmanned Aerial Systems Test Range prepares to launch a new tactical drone operations program.

As part of a national push to expand drone warfare capabilities, the Pendleton UAS Test Range, in partnership with DelMar Aerospace, will provide military personnel with tactical drone training and access to secure, low-traffic airspace in northeast Oregon.

This follows the July 10 memorandum“Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance” from U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth directing the Pentagon to fast-track drone deployment and streamline procurement. The move builds on President Donald Trump’s June 6 Executive Order 14307 directing federal agencies to accelerate drone rulemaking, boost domestic manufacturing and expand military drone use.

“The Department of Defense is going above and beyond this order,” Hegseth wrote. “I am rescinding restrictive policies that hindered production and limited access to these vital technologies … and delegating authorities to procure and operate drones from the bureaucracy to our warfighters.”

According to a press release from the test range, with no red tape, Pendleton is purpose-built for tactical drone training, rapid UAS development and battlefield assembly.

Having supported more than 65,000 UAS operations, Pendleton’s cutting-edge infrastructure, experienced staff and proven track record help military units build, test and deploy drone capabilities quickly and cost-effectively, the release said.

Steve Chrisman, Pendleton airport director and economic development director, said military units and defense contractors choose Pendleton because it eliminates red tape and simplifies testing, making it easier to achieve operational success.

“Pendleton is where U.S. drone dominance is built, tested and proven,” Chrisman said.

The drone training program offers modular, two-week courses at the apprentice, journeyman and master levels, priced between $2,000 and $2,500 per course.

Curriculum options include small UAS and first-person view drone operations, with instruction on Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 rules — governing the use of commercial and nonrecreational drones under 55 pounds.

Additional advanced offerings cover topics such as surveillance and reconnaissance flight planning, swarm operations, counter-UAS tactics and GPS-denied navigation.

Cole Rixe, business development manager of Pendleton UAS Test Range, said the program has generated strong industry interest.

“It’s kind of caught a storm in the industry, with a lot of people asking how they can take advantage of this opportunity,” he said. “DelMar brought the opportunity to our attention and said, ‘Hey, you guys should try to capitalize on this and position Pendleton as the place for commanders to bring their units to train, test, build, assemble and manufacture.’”

Each course is offered at a fixed per-person rate, with options for lodging through local hotel partners or at the Oregon Army National Guard’s Rees Training Center near Hermiston. Custom training and research-and-development programs are available to match specific unit mission profiles.

Rixe said the classes are offered not only to military serving in Oregon but also to military personnel across the nation. He added that what sets Pendleton apart is its turnkey, business-friendly setup.

“You come in and we make it easy to test and operate,” he said. “The city has been doing this a long time and really knows the ins and outs of how it works. Then with DelMar, they have a top-notch program. They operate in defense and military sectors and many of their people have served overseas or have military experience.”

The Pendleton UAS Test Range is finalizing the program and plans to announce a date soon. In the meantime, military personnel interested in enrolling can visit the test range’s website to schedule a site inspection and virtual meeting.