Pendleton youth soccer hosts affordable camp with pros

Portland Timbers staff will coach youth during week-long camp

PENDLETON — Young soccer players will have the chance to learn from the pros for the third year in a row.

The Pendleton Youth Soccer Association partnered with the Portland Timbers Football Club for an annual recreational soccer camp program running Aug. 11-14, from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Youth ages 5 to 13 are eligible to register for the camp until Friday, Aug. 8, and around 90 youths have registered in previous years. As of July 31, 71 campers were signed up.

Staff from the Timbers will coach the children. Most of the Portland Timbers Football Club camps take place in the Portland metro area, but the Timbers again will come to Pendleton to run a camp because of a partnership with the local soccer association.

The other camps on the professional club’s site cost $240 to $275 per player for an equivalent camp. However, sponsors helped lower the cost to $50 per player and even covered the cost of a coaches clinic with Timbers staff on Aug. 12 for local coaches.

Jill Gregg, the Pendleton Youth Soccer Association President, said many coaches are parents who never played soccer but want to support their children, so the free coaches clinic will offer a lot of support and insight for how to help their players.

And for the athletes, Gregg said it’s an opportunity for kids from across Eastern Oregon to learn from professionals.

“We’re hoping it brings some kids to town,” she said. “Soccer is not a huge sport out here compared to some others, so I think it gives families information about the soccer world and exposes them to trained coaches who know their business.”

During each day of the camp, staff will divide campers into groups based on age and grade level. Each coach will focus on a specific skill for the duration of camp exemplified through activities and exercises. Throughout the day, each age group will rotate to a different coach every 25-30 minutes.

Pendleton’s youth fall soccer league begins at the end of August, so Gregg said camp is a great opportunity for players to improve their skills before the start of the fall season.

“I really like the energy it brings,” said Gregg of the camp. “The kids love it. They feel great after a week, and they’re ready and excited to play this season.”

In addition to training, campers also receive a t-shirt and a free ticket to a Portland Timbers game during the season. Discounted tickets for family members are also available.

Registration for the Pendleton PTFC camp closes Aug. 8 at noon.