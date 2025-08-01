Hermiston Melon Fest seeks vendors, contest participants

HERMISTON — Billed as the sweetest event of the summer, Hermiston Melon Fest is just around the corner.

The annual event returns Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hermiston. In addition to Hermiston’s famous fruit, it features live music, local vendors and popular contests.

Applications for vendor booths must be submitted by Friday, Aug. 8. Fees range from $35 to $130. For an application or more information, visit www.hermiston.gov/parksrec and click on “Community Events.”

With limited registrations available for the contests — Watermelon bathtub races ($15 for three-person teams, watermelon-eating (free) and seed spitting (free) — those who want to compete are encouraged to register early via bit.ly/hermistonrecreation. Also, put your thinking caps on and start creating a watermelon-themed costume for a chance to win cash prizes.

For questions about the contests, call Hermiston Parks and Recreation at 541-667-5018 and for vendor information, stop by Lucky Endz Gifts, 239 E. Main St. Read a full story about Hermiston Melon Fest in Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, Aug. 13, East Oregonian.