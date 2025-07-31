Living Faith hosts Family Fun Day in Hermiston

HERMISTON — Living Faith Church invites the community to enjoy an afternoon of fun and fellowship.

Family Fun Day is Aug. 10, 12:30-4 p.m. at the church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston. Bring an appetite and some cash, a variety of food trucks will be onsite.

Activities include water inflatables for the kids, an obstacle course, a mechanical bull, volleyball, cornhole, Nintendo games, face painting, bingo and more. There will be lots of prizes. In addition, special activities will be available for babies and toddlers to enjoy.

Everyone is welcome. For more information about Family Fun Day, visit www.winacity.com and click on “Events.” For questions, contact Melissa Hardcastle at melissa@winacity.com or 541-567-4486.