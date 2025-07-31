Flash flood watch in effect for Central, Eastern Oregon

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Central and Eastern Oregon on Thursday, as forecasters warn that heavy rain could bring as much as an inch of precipitation per hour.

The National Weather Service predicts storms beginning around 2 p.m. and the weather could continue through the evening, ending around 9 p.m. The flash flood watch covers a broad area stretching from Bend to Pendleton and Enterprise.

Flash floods are sudden, fast-moving events that can occur within minutes of intense rainfall. Meteorologists say the greatest concern is for areas scarred by recent wildfires, where vegetation that would normally absorb rain and stabilize soil has been burned away.

“There’s nothing to hold the moisture,” said Christel Bennese, meteorologist and fire weather program manager at the NWS office in Pendleton. “So when they later get inundated with rain, it can repel it. What we’re worried about — with rain rates of an inch an hour — we could see soil movement and runoff from all that excess rain.”

Flooding in cities and other urban areas is less likely, Bennese said, but people in the affected areas are urged to monitor updates from local authorities and take precautions.

“It’s summertime, people are out hiking and camping,” Bennese said. “We’re keeping an eye on it. We could see some heavy, heavy rainfall.”

If you encounter flooding, seek higher ground immediately and call 911 if you become trapped. Never try to walk or drive through floodwaters — just six inches of moving water can knock a person down, and a foot of water can carry away a vehicle.