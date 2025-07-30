Verizon offers back-to-school backpack giveaway in Pendleton

PENDLETON — As the school year approaches, Verizon-Cellular Plus is stepping up to support local families with its annual backpack and school supply giveaway.

The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Verizon store, 814 SW Dorion Ave., Pendleton, next to Bi-Mart.

The store will give away free backpacks filled with school supplies to help students start the year strong.

Merisa Saunders, director of marketing for Verizon-Cellular Plus said this marks the seventh year the Pendleton store has hosted the event.

“It’s one of our favorite days of the year,” Saunders said. “Our team loves it. We get to watch kids be excited to come in, be excited to get to school and you can see them walk a little bit taller as they’re heading out with their backpack on. So it’s really fantastic.”

Store staff will hand out backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis. Supplies are limited. While the event is in Pendleton, residents from surrounding areas are welcome to attend.

“We’re doing this to give back to the community and help kids start the school year prepared and excited to learn,” Saunders said. “We hope it sets the tone for a great year. We just want anyone who needs a new backpack to show up and come see us. It’s a great day and we love being a part of it.”

The backpack and school supplies are free; no purchase is necessary to qualify. To receive a free backpack, a child must be present with an adult.

Saunders said the event includes a drawing to win a Gizmo Watch, with registration available on site.

According to the store’s press release, team-led donation drives, vendor partner contributions and community support help expand the program’s reach, ensuring more local students head back to class with the supplies they need.

Stores are accepting donations, giving customers the chance to help students in their community start the school year prepared.

All donations stay local — backpacks distributed at each store go to students within that same community.

Community members interested in contributing to the donation drive can contact the Pendleton store at 541-429-8780. To stay updated on the back-to-school event, visit Cellular Plus’ website, Facebook page or Instagram.