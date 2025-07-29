Oregon Wheat plows ahead with photo contest

PENDLETON — Area shutterbugs can help share the story of the state’s wheat industry through the Oregon Wheat Photo Contest.

Photos for the contest must have been taken in Oregon and should be submitted in high-resolution images — preferably in jpg or png format. In addition, entries must include the photo location, farm name and the photographer’s name and phone number.

Photographers can submit up to three entries. Submissions will be posted on the Oregon Wheat Facebook page via www.facebook.com/OregonWheat. The photo receiving the most reactions before noon on Oct. 3 will win a swag bag filled with Oregon Wheat merchandise.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 via info@owgl.org. For more information, visit bit.ly/2025WheatPhotos.