Hermiston’s NNO treasure hunt clue No. 3
Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025
HERMISTON — The annual National Night Out treasure hunt is underway in Hermiston. The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion will win a neighborhood block party featuring treats from Cuppa Yo on Aug. 5 as part of Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities.
Hermiston NNO treasure hunt clue No. 3
It could be at a school, a park or even where you leave your car.
Or maybe it’s where they hold vendor bazaars.
Trending
Is it close to Hermiston’s downtown core?
Along sidewalks, bushes or near a store.
A story with treasure hunt rules was posted on the Hermiston Herald and East Oregonian websites on Saturday, July 26. A Hermiston NNO treasure hunt clue will be posted each morning at www.eastoregonian.com and www.hermistonherald.com until the golden medallion is found. Also, check the websites for possible bonus clues. If you find the medallion, immediately call 541-667-5112 and leave a message for Cpl. Tim Miears.