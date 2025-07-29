Hermiston City Council approves new police contract

HERMISTON — Hermiston police officers will see changes to wages and working conditions under a new three-year labor contract. City officials said the contract is a move to boost recruitment and retention.

The Hermiston City Council unanimously approved the agreement in a 6-0 vote during its July 28 regular meeting at city hall, 180 NE Second St.

The new collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Hermiston Police Association includes significant updates that align with recent changes in state law, improve contract clarity and strengthen the city’s ability to recruit and retain qualified police personnel.

The contract covers fiscal years 2026-28.

City Manager Byron Smith said one of the most notable changes in the agreement is the inclusion of police sergeants in the bargaining unit — something newly permitted under state law.

“We worked with the police association to bring them (sergeants) into the same bargaining unit as the rest of the officers,” Smith said. “It was a little bumpy as we both figured out what we wanted, but I think we came to a good solution that will work for now. I expect we’ll look at potential changes after this three-year agreement ends.”

Smith said the most significant effect of the agreement will be on police employee salaries, as the city aims to stay competitive with similar-sized law enforcement agencies.

Under the agreement, cost-of-living increases for officers and records specialists will be 3% in fiscal years 2026 and 2027 and 2% in 2028. In addition to those raises, officers will receive step increases, which Smith said are designed to gradually improve Hermiston’s standing relative to other departments during the life of the contract.

Sergeants also receive 3% annual raises during the three-year period. However, Smith noted, they will not be eligible for the same step movements, as their salaries are closer to market rates.

Another addition is longevity pay, which Smith said is to encourage long-term service with the Hermiston Police Department. Officers and specialists will receive a 2% pay bump after 10 years with the department, 3% after 15 years and 4% after 20 years.

One of the biggest concerns in the agreement was raised by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, which ruled that even simple perks such as free coffee or snacks could be considered gifts. In response, the new contract includes language clarifying that incidental food and beverages are part of employee compensation.

“That language makes it clear these items aren’t gifts under ethics rules,” Smith said. “It’s a small thing, but it addresses an issue that could have created unnecessary complications.”

During the meetng, Councilor Josh Roberts asked whether the increases could cause wage compression and if that issue will need to be addressed.

Smith said the matter was discussed at the bargaining table.

“Some of these changes are new, especially with how we’re bringing the sergeants over,” he said. “We looked at the percentages and feel we’re ahead by a good amount based on current data and projections. We believe we’ll still be ahead.”

Smith added that after three years, the city plans to revisit the issue to ensure wage compression does not become a problem. Having sergeants and officers in the same bargaining unit makes it easier to monitor pay structures and manage potential disparities than when the groups were separate, he noted.

Councilor Jeff Kelso discussed a new city retirement contribution plan similar to a 401(k), where the city will contribute 1% without requiring employee matching, in addition to existing Public Employee Retirement System benefits.

Smith said the plan, which is becoming more common among police agencies, is separate from the deferred compensation program and may save the city money by not counting toward PERS akin to how a match would.

The agreement also updates various sections of the contract to align with state laws on union activity, sick leave, compensation and administrative procedures.

The contract awaits union ratification. If the union members support it, the contract will take effect immediately and remain in place through June 30, 2028.