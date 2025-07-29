Bonus clues for NNO treasure hunt in Hermiston

HERMISTON — Are you following the National Night Out treasure hunt clues on the East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald websites?

Clue No. 4 for the NNO treasure hunt in Hermiston will be posted on Wednesday, July 30, in the morning on the Hermiston Herald and East Oregonian websites. In addition, two shorter treasure hunt bonus clues will be posted; one around mid-day and the other in the early evening — so be sure to check them out for even more hints to the whereabouts of the golden medallion.

The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion will win a neighborhood block party featuring treats from Cuppa Yo on Aug. 5 as part of Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities.

If you find the medallion, immediately call 541-667-5112 and leave a message for Cpl. Tim Miears.

En Español:

Pistas adicionales para la búsqueda del tesoro de NNO en Hermiston

HERMISTON — ¿Estás siguiendo las pistas de la búsqueda del tesoro de la Noche Nacional Fuera de Case en el East Oregonian y Hermiston Herald?

Pista No. 4 para la búsqueda del tesoro de NNO en Hermiston se publicará el Miércoles en la mañana en los sitios web de Hermiston Herald y de East Oregonian. Además de esto, se publicarán dos pistas adicionales más cortas; una al medio día y la otra temprano en la noche – ¡so no olviden chequar estas sitios web para obtener más pistas sobre donde esta el medallón dorado!

El residente de Hermiston que encuentre el medallón dorado ganará una fiesta vecinal con delicias de Cuppa Yo el 5 de Agosto, como parte de las festividades de la Noche Nacional de Hermiston.

Si encuentras el medallón, llame inmediatamente al 541-667-5112 y deje un mensaje al Corporal Tim Miears.

—Translation via Lilly Alarcon-Strong, city of Hermiston