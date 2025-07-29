Back to Ghoul gears up with fundraiser in Pendleton

PENDLETON — Jesselee Leachman, the creator of Zom-B13, announced an upcoming fundraiser for the annual Back to Ghoul event.

The community is invited to help ensure local students have the appropriate supplies they need when returning to school in the fall. The Ghoul Bus Fundraiser will accept donations on Sunday, Aug. 10, noon to 6 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.

Community members, service clubs and businesses are invited to bring school supplies to donate. Every donor will have their name on a paper handprint that will be affixed to the bus. Also, a raffle drawing will be held for prizes. The money raised from ticket purchases will be used to buy school supplies.

In addition, a portion of proceeds from a special line of Back to Ghoul T-shirts will benefit the event. To view, search www.merchyeah.com/zomb13.

The date for the Back to Ghoul school supply distribution will be announced. For more about the Ghoul Bus Fundraiser or Back to Ghoul, search www.facebook.com/OregonZomB13 or email zomb13outbreak@gmail.com.