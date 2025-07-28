Milton-Freewater PD investigates shooting at Community Building

MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night, July 26, at the Milton-Freewater Community Building.

Police Chief Joe Shurtz reported his department at 10:02 p.m. July 26 received numerous 911 calls about gunshots at the building at 109 NE Fifth Ave. As officers arrived they saw groups of people outside of the building.

“It is believed that a fight started inside the community building and made its way out into the streets,” according to Shurtz.

Officers on scene reported witnesses were not forthcoming with any information, which the police chief stated is a common occurrence.

Officers located numerous shell casings in the area of the building, Shurtz reported, and so far there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. MFPD detectives are handling the case now.

Shurtz also asked anyone with more information to call the police department at 541-938-5511 and reference Case No. 2025-3727.