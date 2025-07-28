Swipe or click to see more

Maverick Wright, 12, of Milton-Freewater, is competing in the U.S. Dressage Federation Region 6 at the North American Youth Championships in Traverse City, Michigan. The event is July 29-Aug. 3, 2025. (Kent Wright/Contributed Photo)

Swipe or click to see more

MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater boy will be competing in the U.S. Dressage Federation Region 6 at the North American Youth Championships.

Maverick Wright, 12, of Milton-Freewater, is one of the youngest people in the event. The championship’s website calls it North America’s “premier equestrian competition” for individuals 12 to 25 years old.

The championships are Thursday through Sunday, July 29-Aug. 3, in Traverse City, Michigan.

A Facebook post said the event follows the rules of Federation Equestre Internationale, the international governing body for equestrian sport. It is the only annual FEI championship in North America, the post said.

According to the USA Working Equitation, Wright rides a Welsh Cob gelding called Maple Lane Kero or Peach. He also aims to represent the U.S. at the Working Equitation Youth World Championship in 2027.

To learn more about the championships, click here.