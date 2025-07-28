Hermiston’s NNO treasure hunt clue No. 2

HERMISTON — The annual National Night Out treasure hunt is underway in Hermiston. The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion will win a neighborhood block party featuring treats from Cuppa Yo on Aug. 5 as part of Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities.

NNO treasure hunt clue No. 2

An Ice cream party is in store for you.

Find the golden medallion; that’s all you need to do.

Don’t follow Horace Greeley’s plea.

Go the right direction and you will see.

A story with treasure hunt rules was posted on the Hermiston Herald and East Oregonian websites on Saturday, July 26. NNO treasure hunt clues will be posted each morning at www.eastoregonian.com and www.hermistonherald.com until the golden medallion is found. Also, check the websites for possible bonus clues. If you find the medallion, immediately call 541-667-5112 and leave a message for Cpl. Tim Miears at the Hermiston Police Department.