Hermiston City Council weighs police contract

HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council is set to review a proposed three-year contract with the Hermiston Police Association aiming at closing pay gaps and boosting employee benefits.

The council will consider the contract for fiscal years 2026-28 during its regular meeting Monday, July 28, at 7 p.m. in Hermiston City Hall, 180 NE Second St.

According to a staff report, the city’s pay rates lag 4% to 14% behind comparable jurisdictions. To stay competitive and retain officers and records specialists, the proposed contract includes higher-than-expected wage increases.

Under the deal, police officers and records specialists would receive 3% cost-of-living raises in each of the first two years and a 2% increase in the third year. They would also get additional step increases during the first two years.

Sergeants, who are being included in the contract for the first time and are closer to market wages, would get 3% raises each year but no step increases. The agreement also moves existing sergeant incentive and certification pay from the city’s employee handbook into the contract.

Longevity pay would increase under the proposal, with officers earning 2% more after 10 years of service, 3% after 15 years and 4% after 20.

The contract also addresses a recent ethics ruling by clarifying that incidental food and drinks provided by the city are considered part of employee compensation. The update responds to a recent opinion from the Oregon Government Ethics Commission.

Other proposed changes aim to align the agreement with current laws and practices. The contract brings sergeants into the union, updates language to comply with state regulations and consolidates benefits like paid time off. It also clarifies policies on sick leave, travel authorization, work schedules and bereavement leave.

Additional adjustments would allow the city to offer alternative insurance plans, revise deferred compensation contributions and reaffirm that marijuana use remains illegal under the agreement. The contract is for three years.

City staff recommend the council approve the collective bargaining agreement for fiscal years 2026–28 as presented.

Council makes vacancy announcement

In addition, the council will open the meeting with an announcement about several vacancies on city committees. All positions will remain open until they are filled. The city i accepting applications for the following positions:

Parks and Recreation Committee: Positions 4, 5, and 6 — three-year terms ending Oct. 31, 2028.

Hispanic Advisory Committee: Position 5 — three-year term ending June 30, 2028.

Library Board: Position 3 — four-year term ending June 30, 2029.

Airport Advisory Committee: Position 2 — remainder of a three-year term ending Oct. 31, 2026; Position 5 — three-year term ending Oct. 31, 2028.

Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center Committee: Positions 6 and 7 — three-year terms ending June 30, 2028.

Community members who are interested may submit completed applications to Hermiston City Hall, contact Lilly Alarcon-Strong at 541-567-5521 by email at lalarcon-strong@hermiston.gov. Application forms are available at the city hall website.