Youth gather on July 25, 2025, for an assembly at the city of Pendleton's Summer Adventure Camp. (Lucas Hellberg/East Oregonian)

A child runs after another child with a water gun July 25, 2025, at the city of Pendleton's Summer Adventure Camp. (Lucas Hellberg/East Oregonian)

PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks and Recreation’s Summer Adventure Camp is running as planned this summer thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation.

The city announced it had received the grant in May. City officials said it came as the city confronted rising costs.

Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes said cost increases — largely outside of the city’s control — made it difficult to stretch the department’s general fund allocation as far as in previous years. He said higher insurance and utility costs and mandated minimum wage increases for seasonal camp workers also added financial pressure.

According to the city’s adopted 2025-26 budget, taxes account for roughly 40% of the city’s nearly $23.4 million general fund. The total general fund allocation for Parks and Recreation this fiscal year is nearly $2.4 million — roughly 10% of the city’s general fund.

Without outside financial support through grants, Hughes said the city would have had to significantly increase costs or reduce the hours and days the camp is available. He added it could have involved not having the camp this summer.

The cost to run the program is about $150 per child each week. Families pay $90 — a more than 10% increase from last summer. Hughes said the city covers the difference through a mix of general fund support and other grants.

The camp is for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp began on June 16 and runs until Aug. 15. It serves about 70 to 90 families per week and includes activities such as disc golf and basketball. The camp hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hughes said the camp is vital for Pendleton’s working families and helps them in numerous ways. He said the camp is a replacement for school during the summer for many families.

“We also get some families that … send their kids because they think it’s a fun and active way to spend the summer,” Hughes said. “We love that, too. We love that they’re not just at home playing video games all summer.”

How to Register

Registration for the camp remains open. According to the city, campers must be registered by noon on the Friday before they attend camp. To register or learn more about the camp, click here.