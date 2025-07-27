HERMISTON — The annual National Night Out treasure hunt is underway in Hermiston. The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion will win a neighborhood block party featuring treats from Cuppa Yo on Aug. 5 as part of Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities.

Hermiston’s NNO treasure hunt clue No. 1

Hermiston’s 8-plus square miles is a big footprint.

So to whittle down the hunting grounds, I’ll give a hint.

Don’t discount the history of the town.

And be sure to look down.

A story with treasure hunt rules was posted on the Hermiston Herald and East Oregonian websites on Saturday, July 26. Clues will be posted each morning at www.eastoregonian.com and www.hermistonherald.com until the golden medallion is found. Also, check the websites for possible bonus clues. If you find the medallion, immediately call 541-667-5112 and leave a message for Cpl. Tim Miears at the Hermiston Police Department.