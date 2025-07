Morrow, Union counties seek state drought emergency declarations

SALEM — Three more Oregon counties have requested that Gov. Tina Kotek issue emergency drought declarations, according to the Oregon Water Resources Department.

Morrow and Union counties in Northeastern Oregon and Douglas County in Southern Oregon have asked for the state’s assistance.

In paperwork, Morrow and Douglas counties cited economic losses to farms and ranches among other impacts.

On July 10, Oregon declared drought emergencies for Lincoln County on the Oregon Coast and Baker County in Northeastern Oregon.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of July 22, severe drought covered 22.4% of the state, including large portions of northwest and northeast Oregon. About 33.2% of Oregon was in moderate drought.

Only a section of Wallowa County that included less than 1% of the state’s land was in extreme drought, however.

Union County is listed as 100% in severe drought.

About 35% of Morrow County was in severe drought, with another 27% in moderate drought.

Douglas County had 11.5% of its land in severe drought and the rest was in moderate drought.

Morrow County formally declared a drought on July 2, and sent a request to the Oregon Water Resources Department asking for a state declaration that same day.

“There is the potential for Morrow County agricultural and livestock, natural resources, recreational, tourism and related economies to experience widespread and severe damage resulting from extreme weather conditions within the county. The county is experiencing negative impacts to agriculture,” Morrow County commissioners wrote.

Douglas County issued its own emergency drought order July 23, which noted the need to be responsive to the threat of wildfires and other factors.

