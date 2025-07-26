Hermiston unlocks fun with NNO treasure hunt

Police host National Night Out block party in winner’s neighborhood

HERMISTON — It’s time to play detective and decipher the clues for the National Night Out treasure hunt in Hermiston.

Held across the United States, National Night Out started in 1984 to encourage police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. According to statistics, crime rates are lower when neighbors are familiar with each other.

This is Hermiston’s 26th year of participating in the initiative. Leading up to the festivities on Aug. 5, the Hermiston Police Department is hosting its annual treasure hunt. A golden medallion is hidden on public property somewhere in Hermiston. It’s about 3 inches in diameter and is attached to a red, white and blue ribbon.

Cpl. Tim Miears is heading up the event for the eighth year. He said the “thrill of the hunt” makes it a lot of fun. He said it’s a great activity to engage in during Hermiston’s summertime heat.

“I am blown away on the positive things I hear from community members who go out as a family and search for the medallion,” he said. “It amazes me how serious some families really take this treasure hunt, as they want (to win) the block party.”

The first clue will be posted on the East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald websites on Sunday, July 27. Subsequent clues will be posted each morning until the medallion is found. Also, watch the websites for possible announcements of bonus clues.

In addition to bragging rights, whoever finds the golden medallion will win a block party hosted in their neighborhood in the evening on Aug. 5 — National Night Out. Police personnel, city officials and representatives from Cuppa Yo will hang out in the neighborhood and serve cold and yummy treats, including non-dairy options. In addition, Miears said available personnel will visit other block parties throughout town.

Community members are encouraged to organize neighborhood parties, cookouts or gatherings on Aug. 5. Those planning a NNO event are encouraged to provide information to Miears at 541-667-5112 or tmiears@hermiston.gov.

Hermiston’s NNO treasure hunt rules: