Pendleton prison pow wow ‘a blessing’ for residents
Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 25, 2025
- Drummers find their rhythm at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution's annual pow wow July 25, 2025, of which the drum circle is a central part. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
-
-
Marcos Delgado-Carter proudly shows off beaded earrings he made as gifts for the pow wow July 25, 2025, at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. Delgado-Carter is trying to find a volunteer to oversee a cultural beading class for interested Native people. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
-
-
Making beaded earrings is an art form to artisan Marcos Delgado-Carter, who said July 25, 2025, he planned to give them as a gift during Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution’s pow wow. “I pray when I bead,” he said. “It’s part of our culture.” (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
-
-
Siblings Marcellina Picard, left, and Mitchell Whitefoot celebrate family time July 25, 2025, during the annual pow wow at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. Picard traveled from the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs reservation to see her little brother. The two said their time together is “a big blessing.” (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
-
-
Sikye West-Merrill participates in the drum circle July 25, 2025, during the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution annual pow wow. “It’s a lot of feelings, good emotions,” said West-Merrill, who opened the pow wow with dancing. “It’s not every day you get to see smiles on everybody’s faces.” (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
-
-
Trish Jordan tells attendees of the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution pow wow to acknowledge the sacred foods and the water prior to consuming them July 25, 2025. She said water is “our most sacred medicine” and honored the food prepared for lunch. “Today is a day of blessing,” Jordan said.
-
-
Attendees at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution annual pow wow ate a variety of cultural staples July 25, 2025, including fry bread. Some people made Indian tacos while others kept fry bread to the side of their plate. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
-
-
Manuel Pinedo prepares to dish up elk to attendees of the July 25, 2025, pow wow at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. Pinedo said he volunteered to serve food because it’s a way of giving back to the people who visited from the outside to celebrate with them. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
-
-
Columbia River salmon lies ready to eat July 25, 2025, during Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution’s annual pow wow. The sacred food was donated by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
-
-
Ed Edmo, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Idaho, is first in line for food July 25, 2025, at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. Edmo, an elder, was one of a few storytellers to speak to the prison’s pow wow attendees. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
-
-
A group of men celebrate their Indigenous identities July 25, 2025, during the annual pow wow at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. The cultural and religious group at the prison has about 50 members. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)