YouTube series reviews Stanfield restaurant Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Brandon Clayton, left, talks with America's Best Restaurants host Amanda July 18, 2025, while the roadshow films at Stanfield's Broken Barrel restaurant. (Gena Clayton/Contributed Photo)

Stanfield restaurant's Broken Barrel owners, Gena and Brandon Clayton, talk about their menu items July 18, 2025, while filming an episode of America's Best Restaurants. (Gena Clayton/Contributed Photo)

STANFIELD — The Broken Barrel in Stanfield is all set for it’s YouTube closeup.

YouTube roadshow series “America’s Best Restaurants” features the local restaurant in an episode in the fall.

The streaming series’ hosts travel the country to share the stories and spotlight the food of locally-owned, independent restaurants. The show’s team Friday morning, July 18, visited the Broken Barrel to film the episode.

“Having the camera crew here was so much fun,” said Gena Clayton, co-owner. “They made everyone feel so relaxed and we all just had a great time.”

The host for the episode, Amanda, tried the restaurant’s Bloody Mary — featuring their signature mix — as well as hand-rolled mozzarella cheese sticks, jalapeño poppers, pickles and pizza sticks.

“This is an entire meal,” Amanda said during a Facebook live in which she tried the Bloody Mary. “Not only are they making the most gigantic Bloody Marys at the Broken Barrel, 90% of their menu is scratch-made.”

Brandon Clayton, Gena’s husband and co-owner, also made burgers and prime rib dip sandwiches while the show filmed. Many of the restaurant’s dishes feature locally grown ingredients, such as beef from the nearby cattle ranch, Pat-n-Tam’s.

Gena said she hopes people will see how deeply the couple cares about providing good food to people when they watch the episode.

“I hope they realize how important our customers, team and community are to us,” she said.

The episode will be published at the end of September or beginning of October, Gena said. The Broken Barrel will post the exact date on its Facebook page.

The Claytons took over ownership in March 2024. In the year or so since they started running the restaurant, they said they’ve learned a lot and have had fun.

“For the future, we look forward to continuing to grow, learn and serve our community and all our guests hot, fresh, homemade, delicious food with the best service around,” Gena said.

Broken Barrel, 120 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers happy hour 2-4 p.m. To stay up to date on the latest menu and hours, customers can follow the restaurant on Facebook or call 541-449-5555.