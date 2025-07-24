The city of Pendleton on July 24, 2025, announced the promotion of longtime employee Kyle Willman as the next assistant director of the Public Works Department. (City of Pendleton/Contributed Photo)

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has a new assistant director of its Public Works Department.

The city on Wednesday, July 24, announced the promotion of longtime employee Kyle Willman into the role.

Willman has worked for Pendleton more than 14 years. He is the city’s wastewater superintendent and a two-time recipient of the Wastewater Operator of the Year Award. Sustainability projects under Willman’s leadership have reduced energy costs, provided grant funding and won awards for innovation, according to the announcement.

Public Works Director Jeff Brown said Willman will help the city get state and federal grant funds.

“With competition for grant funds becoming fiercer, we need Kyle’s expertise in working with the state and federal agencies to make sure we have the best chance of getting those funds,” Brown said in a statement. “The energy sustainability and efficiency upgrades that have been done under his leadership at the Resource Recovery Facility are something we would like to see replicated throughout all of our facilities.”

In addition to his new job, city officials said Willman will continue as the wastewater superintendent for the foreseeable future.

Willman said in a statement said he looks forward to contributing to the continued improvement of our community’s infrastructure and quality of life.