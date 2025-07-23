Umatilla County Fair reflects a growing community’s roots Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

HERMISTON — The annual Umatilla County Fair at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston is more than just a summer tradition. For many county residents, it’s where community values are on full display — rural roots, hard work, family pride and a sense of belonging that spans across generations.

Founded in 1912, the Umatilla County Fair has deep roots in this rural agricultural region. It brings together families, neighborhoods, civic leaders, farmers and small businesses in one shared space.

“The ability to have one place, one time of the year with common interests for the community to gather is kind of the goal,” said Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran, a former county fair board member.

For new residents or visitors looking to better understand Umatilla County and Hermiston, local leaders Dorran and Hermiston Mayor Doug Primmer agree the perfect place to start is at the fair.

“It brings out everybody you know,” Primmer said.

A family tradition

For Dorran — a longtime Umatilla County resident whose connection to the fair goes back more than 54 years — the fair is centered around several things, including animals, entertainment and youth.

It’s one of the most exciting times of the year in the county, he said, “at least for summer.”

Dorran, a Hermiston High School graduate who spent his summers and vacation time as a child working on his uncle’s ranch, said he started going to the county fair when he was 7 years old. When he became a dad, he brought his children to the fair to participate in fair activities. Now, his granddaughter comes to the fair to display pictures or projects she’s worked on to be displayed at the fair.

Dorran said it is hard for him to pick a favorite event. But, he said that one of his favorite memories from the fair was watching his children participating in 4-H fair activities.

Seeing law enforcement as neighbors

In addition to his role as mayor, Primmer works part-time for the Umatilla County’s Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy. For most of his adult life, Primmer said that he has worked the fair, mainly in the rodeo section, for the sheriff’s office.

Reflecting on his many years of work at the fair, Primmer said his favorite part of working at the fair is interacting with people in a nonconfrontational way.

“When I’m working in uniform interacting with the kids … that’s one of the best parts about it … the kids get to see law enforcement as nice people,” he said.

Primmer added: “You have the little kids running up and giving cops hugs and wanting to get little stickers … I love seeing that.”

County fair is a constant

In 2010, Hermiston became Eastern Oregon’s largest city, beating out Pendleton. In July 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated the city had roughly 2,700 more people than Pendleton.

Since 2010, Hermiston’s population has grown by 16%. By comparison, Pendleton’s population has grown by less than 3%.

Even as Hermiston continues to grow, the fair remains a constant: a place to gather, celebrate and remind residents of what they share.

As Dorran put it, the fair helps create a platform around shared interests.