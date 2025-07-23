Photo gallery: Fire ravages vehicles and buildings in Pendleton

Published 8:30 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By YASSER MARTE | East Oregonian

Pendleton fire
Several cars are engulfed in flames as fire crews arrive to extinguish the blaze on July 23, 2025, behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)

For full coverage of the July 23 fire in downtown Pendleton, read “Fire Winding Down in Downtown Pendleton.” Stay with us for developing stories and the latest updates.

