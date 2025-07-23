Photo gallery: Fire ravages vehicles and buildings in Pendleton
Published 8:30 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- Several cars are engulfed in flames as fire crews arrive to extinguish the blaze on July 23, 2025, behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
For full coverage of the July 23 fire in downtown Pendleton, read “Fire Winding Down in Downtown Pendleton.” Stay with us for developing stories and the latest updates.
A Umatilla Tribal firefighter rushes to haul a hose from the truck on July 23, 2025, behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
Umatilla Tribal firefighters arrive to help extinguish a car and structure fire on July 23, 2025, behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department Captain Jared Uselman rushes to extinguish a warehouse structure engulfed in flames on July 23, 2025, near the NAPA Auto Parts in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
A large truck is engulfed in flames on July 23, 2025, as firefighters rush to extinguish the blaze near the NAPA Auto Parts in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
A firefighter steps onto the lot to help extinguish cars on fire on July 23, 2025, behind NAPA Auto Parts in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
The roof of a warehouse collapses as firefighters work to douse the flames on July 23, 2025, near the NAPA Auto Parts in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
A firefighter uses a chainsaw to open up a burning structure so crews can access the fire inside on July 23, 2025, near NAPA Auto Parts in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department Captain Jared Uselman douses a structure engulfed in flames on July 23, 2025, near the NAPA Auto Parts in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
As plumes of smoke slowly dissipate, firefighters perform overhaul on the structure, dousing it with water to extinguish any remaining fire on July 23, 2025, near NAPA Auto Parts in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)
