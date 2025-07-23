UPDATE: Three firefighters injured in Pendleton fire Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Smoke billows in Pendleton July 23, 2025, as firefighters try to put out a fire behind NAPA Auto Parts. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)

PENDLETON — Three firefighters were injured Wednesday evening while battling a large fire that engulfed multiple vehicles and at least two structures, according to Pendleton Fire Chief Tony Pierotti.

Two firefighters were shocked by a downed power line on a fence and were transported to the emergency room for evaluation. A third firefighter suffered a heat-related injury and was treated at the scene.

Thirteen fire units from five districts responded to the blaze.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal plans to send an investigator Thursday morning to determine the cause.

This is a developing story. More to come.

A fire is burning in central Pendleton Wednesday afternoon, July 23, from a lot behind NAPA Auto Parts, 144 SW 20th St., all the way to Kind Leaf Pendleton, 1733 SW Court Ave.

About five cars are burning in the lot. Several structures appear to be on fire, as well, with at least one mostly destroyed. The blaze has burned much of the field behind the parking lot at Pendleton Family Dental.

There have been periodic explosions and the fire was initially producing large amounts of black smoke. By 6 p.m. Wednesday, the black smoke resolved to mostly gray and white.

Pendleton Fire Department and Umatilla Tribal Fire Department are on scene responding to the event.

The areas of Southwest Court Ave. between 17th St. and 20th St. are blocked off for fire crews and equipment. In June 2024, multiple motor homes caught fire in the same lot.

More to come.