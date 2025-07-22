Showtime for 4-H at Umatilla County Fair Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

4-H Program grows in participation, expands what members bring to the fair

HERMISTON — In an era when some people worry that young people are glued to their screens and disconnected from real-world skills, Oregon State University’s Umatilla County 4-H youth program is offering a different story.

At the Umatilla County Fair on Aug. 6-9, hundreds of local youth will showcase months of work, learning and effort on a variety of projects.

The Umatilla County “is the culmination” of the year for youth in the program, 4-H Umatilla County agent Courtney Waliser said.

Beyond livestock

While some still associate 4-H with youth raising and showing animals, Waliser said today’s 4-H in Umatilla County is much more than that.

“Once upon a time, it was just very livestock heavy,” Waliser said, but 4-H is “now we’re branching out” into computer science, creative writing and more.

This year, youth present not only their animals but also quilts, clothing, baking projects, artwork, videography and animation.

Months of preparation

The preparation behind every fair entry is substantial, with many projects requiring daily work and care over several months. On the long end of the spectrum, Waliser said raising and caring for a steer typically takes about a year. Youth must decide what food to feed their animals and monitor feed ratios properly to ensure that their animals stay healthy and presentable.

Waliser, a former teacher who participated in 4-H in her youth, noted the expectations for animal stewardship and care have risen dramatically since her childhood.

“When I was a kid, we just kind of threw food at them and hoped it worked out,” Waliser said.

Not anymore.

“There’s a science involved and they can tell you what they’re feeding,” she said. “Why they’re feeding and how much they’re feeding because they know what the daily gain is on those animals.”

Meanwhile, youth involved in sewing, knitting, creative writing and animation are equally hard at work putting the finishing touches on their projects as the fair approaches.

“Our kids are working really hard right now,” Waliser said.

Leadership and real-world skills

What’s on display at the fair goes beyond the projects themselves. 4-H also fosters leadership, confidence and communication skills.

4-H’s youth ambassador program gives older youth the opportunity to serve as role models and teachers. Waliser said the ambassadors have taught classes in animal science and fiber arts at local schools.

Waliser said youth also practice public speaking — one of the most challenging skills for many — while they are selling the animals they have cared for to potential buyers through the county fair’s Youth Livestock Auction.

“They are essentially marketing those animals,” a real-world skill, Waliser said.

A growing program

This year, participation in Umatilla County’s 4-H program has increased by nearly 17% from the previous year. With more than 500 participants now in the program, Waliser credits the growth to community support and the fair’s efforts to provide many opportunities for youth participants.

In August, visitors to the Umatilla County Fair will see more than 4-H participants’ projects — they will see creativity, technical expertise, leadership and the results of months of hard work.