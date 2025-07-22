Pendleton’s Rock Camp turns 20, still loud, free and full of fun Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

PENDLETON — What started off as a small music camp has blossomed into a staple of Pendleton’s summer scene. This year, Rock & Roll Camp hits its 20-year milestone.

For two decades, young musicians have filled the Pendleton Center for the Arts hallways with loud riffs and waves of creative energy. The camp is free young rock ’n’ roll students and includes lunch and snacks.

“This is rock camp No. 20,” Rock & Roll Camp Director Addison Schulberg said with a wide smile. “We don’t have anything crazy planned. We have a pretty stacked schedule the whole week, but it’ll be pretty fun. It’s a nice benchmark.”

Schulberg said what matters most — and what he and the instructors are proud of — is the program always created a space where local youths can be themselves and grow in whatever direction their musical interests take them, even if that doesn’t mean performing on stage.

“I don’t want anyone to feel too nervous about joining. Everyone finds friends, everyone finds their own way to rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “And we make sure there’s a place for every single one of them.”

Grant writer J.D. Smith and local musician Peter Walters started the camp in 2006, and it has become a summer cultural institution in the community — offering teens hands-on access to music education and mentorship from working musicians.

The Pendleton Center for the Arts hosts the camp’s five days of free music lessons and creative workshops for youth ages 13 to 18. Instructors from across the Pacific Northwest — many with backgrounds in indie bands and music education — guide students through a range of activities that go far beyond basic performance.

Campers learn to play instruments, compose original songs, study music history and journalism, photography, audio production, dance, vocals and more. They get the chance to develop their musician persona, build and publish a music blog and learn how to organize and promote shows in their community.

The camp provides a wide range of loaner instruments, including acoustic and electric guitars, basses, amps, ukuleles and full drum kits, for students who want to learn or sharpen their skills.

“We provide instruments if they don’t have instruments that they can bring, but we encourage kids to bring their own as well,” Schulberg said.

Students who bring personal instruments also can receive free maintenance and upgrades to keep their gear in top shape.

Schulberg said in some cases, campers can even borrow instruments to practice at home during the week — extending their experience beyond the classroom.

Whether they’re on stage or behind the scenes, campers spend the week immersed in music, media and creativity and get a taste of what it takes to work in the music business.

The camp culminates with its annual free concert on Pendleton’s Main Street, giving the young musicians a stage to showcase their efforts to the community.

Schulberg said students can sign up at any time — before the program begins, on the day of, or even midweek. For more information or to register for the camp, visit the Pendleton Center for the Arts website.

“If somebody’s interested, I do not want them to feel like they missed the boat at all,” Schulberg said. “We make sure other students are open to having newcomers in their bands. We want to find a good fit for everybody, so they’re in a situation where they’re excited and thriving.”

Rock & Roll Camp runs Aug. 11-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., wrapping up with a live performance Friday night on the 400 block of South Main Street outside the Great Pacific restaurant in downtown Pendleton.

About YASSER MARTE | East Oregonian Yasser Marte is a reporter for the East Oregonian. Contact him at 541-966-0837 or yasser.marte@eastoregonian.com. More by YASSER MARTE