Hermiston’s Farm-City Pro Rodeo rides high after four decades Published 10:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The annual event celebrates agricultural roots and draws thousands of attendees every year

HERMISTON — For nearly four decades, the annual Farm-City Pro Rodeo has brought together farmers, ranchers and other county residents to celebrate the region’s agricultural heritage.

The people who go to the rodeo “are the same people that you may” see at Safeway and Starbucks, Hermiston Mayor Doug Primmer said.

Founded in 1988, the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston is an annual community event that coincides with the Umatilla County Fair. For many attendees and participants, the event honors those who work the land, symbolizing the community’s close ties with agriculture.

“It’s the end of the season where people are done harvesting … and getting ready to kick off the potato season,” Farm-City Pro Rodeo Marketing and Advertising Director Torrie Griggs said.

Griggs said the Farm-City Pro Rodeo always has been an American farmer-style rodeo. She also pointed out the rodeo has not changed that much since it started in 1988.

According to Griggs, the rodeo today retains the same format and style. The only thing that has changed is that rodeo has more prize money and sponsorships, she said.

The rodeo is a family-friendly rodeo and “an opportunity to showcase what we have here locally with people outside,” Griggs said.

A growing rodeo

With rodeo having a total purse of $50,000 per event, rodeo officials say this year’s event will rank in the top 15 for pay in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Griggs said attendance has increased steadily in recent years, with an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 more attendees during the last three years. According to the rodeo’s website, more than 22,000 people attended the rodeo last year.

In recent years, Griggs said the rodeo has attracted more visitors from Idaho, Washington, California and Nevada, reflecting the rodeo’s rising profile on the national rodeo circuit.

“The Farm-City Pro Rodeo has grown from a local tradition into one of the premier rodeos in the Northwest — bringing top-tier talent, tourism and a true sense of pride to our community year after year,” rodeo officials said in a statement.

Griggs attributed part of rodeo’s draw to the rodeo’s reputation for being fast-paced and highly engaging. She described the rodeo as a compact, action-packed event that typically starts at 7:45 p.m. and finishes around 10 p.m., allowing spectators to enjoy a full slate of rodeo events in a relatively short period of time.

Griggs said the layout of the arena adds to the appeal, noting that there is “not a bad seat in the stands.”