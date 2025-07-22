Umatilla County Fair unleashes strolling entertainers and stage shows Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair features a variety of auxiliary entertainment Aug. 6-9 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston. And the best part — it’s all free after paying gate admission.

“We’re trying to create a more fun atmosphere,” Doug Bennett said. “Our goal is to make it very entertaining for people.”

Bennett, in his seventh year on the fair board, and Beth Wheeler, the new fair coordinator, are excited about the side entertainment, including strolling entertainers. They anticipate people will enjoy familiar traditions as well as new or revived activities on the Les Schwab Stage.

“I think it lends to the full experience,” Wheeler said.

Showcasing local talent

Wheeler and Bennett encourage fair-goers to watch the Talent Show, which is being resurrected after many years. Attendees can applaud their friends and neighbors as youths and adults vie for cash prizes Thursday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. on the Les Schwab Stage.

After consulting Peggy Anderson, the fair’s first full-time manager from 2006 to 2015, Wheeler said they couldn’t pinpoint when the last talent show was held. Anderson did recall holding Battle of the Bands for several years midway through her tenure.

When the idea to revive the long-ago tradition was discussed, Wheeler said fair directors decided to try it again. While there wasn’t an overwhelming number of applicants, Wheeler is not discouraged.

“Like everything else, it usually takes three or so years to pick back up,” she said.

Spotlight on entertainers

Cooper Hennings is bringing farm-fresh fun to provide egg-citing encounters with fair-goers strolling the grounds. In addition to juggling eggs, his Wagon of Whimsy is stocked with supplies to make balloon animals, perform magic tricks, play games and test people’s knowledge with trivia.

Leapin’ Louie, aka David Lichtenstein, is known for his unique blend of cowboy comedy and physical humor. Catch him strolling the grounds or on the Les Schwab Stage showing off his trick roping, unicycle riding, whip cracking and juggling skills.

The fair is going to the dogs — K9 Kings the Flying Dog Show is daily at noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Witness the acrobatic talents of the canine performers, while J.D. Platt offers up laughter, audience participation and encourages animal rescue. Also, hang out and meet the dogs after the show.

Fun with watermelons

On Saturday, Aug. 9, the fair is highlighting Hermiston’s famous fruit on the Les Schwab Stage. The afternoon features a pair of watermelon carving demonstrations by Roger Pope at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Pope, who works in graphics/media production for the Hermiston School District, honed his skills while carving pumpkins with his kids and watching the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars.” He later participated in the show’s 13th season.

The professional pumpkin carver dabbles in other mediums. Pope said people can use spaghetti squash and potatoes in the off-season. He added chainsaw carving to his repertoire earlier this year.

“He’s done sand sculptures, pumpkins and watermelons,” Bennett said. “He’s very creative and will be a nice asset to the fair.”

And in between the two sessions by Pope is the Walchli Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest. It begins at 2 p.m. with several age group categories.

Wait, there’s more

Other performers include Bill Robinson, whose limitless energy provides zany and hilarious performances, and Heather Pearl, a stilt entertainer. Also, don’t forget other contests: Bonney’s Ag & Auto Repair returns with the Children’s Tractor Pull on Thursday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m., and KOHU is hosting the Cutest Baby Contest Aug. 9 at 11 a.m.

And finally, be on the lookout for rubber duckies during the inaugural Duck, Duck Fair. Those finding ducks need to take them to the fair office by 7 p.m. to be entered into a drawing. One lucky duck will win a $100 Visa gift card each night of the fair.

For more information or to purchase ticket for the Umatilla County Fair, visit www.umatillacountyfair.net. For questions, call 541-567-6121 or email fair@umatillacounty.gov.

