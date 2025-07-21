Friday Nights on Main features festive fun Published 11:05 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

MILTON-FREEWATER — A vibrant celebration with music, folkloric dancing, food and a salsa contest is featured during July’s Friday Nights on Main in Milton-Freewater.

Freewater Fiesta is Friday, July 25, from 6-9 p.m. at Freewater Square, 417 N. Main St. There is no admission charge for the family-friendly event.

Presented by the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance, everyone is invited to participate the celebration of community and culture. The Freewater Fiesta includes a performance by Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Mexico, live music by Buenas Vibras, a tantalizingly tasteful competition with Salsa Roja Contest, and the Agro Equipment Show, which highlights local agriculture. In addition, there will be local vendors, food and drinks.

Also, mark your calendar for the season finale on Aug. 22 with the Back to Class Bash. For more information, search www.mfcda.org, email info@mfcda.org or call 541-938-5563.