Umatilla County Fair tunes up with variety of main stage shows Published 10:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

HERMISTON — The 2025 Umatilla County Fair features an exciting concert lineup Aug. 6-9 on the Wildhorse Resort & Casino Main Stage at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston.

Fair coordinator Beth Wheeler said the musical component for the fair brings a fuller experience for those attending. In addition, she said it brings back memories and is something everyone can relate to.

“It’s an added factor that elevates any event,” Wheeler said. “It feeds your soul.”

The Wednesday through Friday night shows, featuring Waylon Wyatt (Aug. 6), Chase Matthew (Aug. 7), and Better Than Ezra (Aug. 8), start at 9 p.m. in EOTEC’s outdoor concert. The annual Latino Night is Aug. 9 and begins at 7 p.m. About 500 bleacher seats are available at each show with fair admission.

Crank up with concert tickets

General concert seating and fan pit tickets range from $15-$25. VIP tables for eight run from $200-$280. Wednesday through Friday concert tickets do not include admission to the fair. Purchase tickets via links at www.umatillacountyfair.net, by searching www.aftontickets.com or at the fair office at EOTEC.

Latino Night tickets are $50 each, which includes fair admission if purchased in advance. In addition to the website, they can be purchased at El Caporal Fine Leathers, 154 W. Hermiston Ave. Wheeler said the partnership with El Caporal benefits both the fair and the patrons.

“Overall, it increases the sales exponentially,” she said. “Sometimes people are more comfortable with contacts they already know.”

Nightly performers

Wyatt is an up-and-coming folk/country singer from Arkansas. Inspired by the red dirt sound, he began writing songs at age 15, releasing his debut EP, “Til The Sun Goes Down,” in July 2024.

Matthew, a country singer-songwriter from Nashville, released his debut album, “Born for This,” in 2022. Country Minute describes his live performances as a combination of “heartfelt ballads, rock aesthetics and just a dash of personal testimony.”

Alt-rock band Better Than Ezra formed 35-plus years ago at Louisiana State University. Frontman Kevin Griffin said it took seven years to sign a record deal.

Their perseverance was rewarded when “Good,” the band’s 1995 hit single, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart. And they continue to thrive.

“We’re having more fun playing music now than we’ve ever had,” he told NOLA.com in June.

DJ, dancing and live music are featured in the Barley Barn before and after all concerts. In addition, Doug Bennett, a fair board director in his seventh year, said he is excited to bring a “true mariachi band,” which will be roving the fairgrounds, performing for three hours leading up to Saturday night’s show.

Taco ‘bout Latino Night

Bennett said he has been working collaboratively with Moises Lopez, of Limitless Multimedia Production, to present this year’s Latino Night.

“He’s striving toward my goal to make it the best fair,” Bennett said. “He has six bands scheduled for that night.”

Headliners are Hijos de Barrón, a group of passionate young musicians from Sinaloa, Mexico, united by a deep love for traditional regional music; and Los Morros Del Norte, a regional Mexican group formed in Durango, Mexico, by three brothers and a cousin. Both groups have recorded albums and tour across Mexico and the United States, where they have strong fan bases.

The rest of the lineup includes Los Hermanos Michel, Rebeldes De La Sierra, La 4ta Generacion De Tierra Caliente and Estilo Diferente. The latter was founded in 2019 by three teenage friends in Irrigon. Estilio Diferente, translated as “different style,” is known for performing norteño, indie sierreño, corridos and romanticas.

