BREAKING: Fire burning July 19 on Pendleton outskirts

Published 2:19 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

By PHIL WRIGHT I East Oregonian

Fire burns July 19, 2025, near homes east of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. (Roy Blaine/Contributed Photo)

PENDLETON — A fire is burning Saturday afternoon, July 19, near homes in the area of Blue Mountain Community College and Highway 37 on the outskirts of Pendleton.

An Oregon Department of Transportation truck is block the northbound side of Highway 37 near the intersection of Northwest Carden Avenue.

More to come.

 

Phil Wright is the managing editor of the East Oregonian.

