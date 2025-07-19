BREAKING: Fire burning July 19 on Pendleton outskirts Published 2:19 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Fire burns July 19, 2025, near homes east of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. (Roy Blaine/Contributed Photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more An Oregon Department of Transportation truck lets drivers know Highway 37 northbound is closed July 19, 2025, in Pendleton due to a nearby fire. (Phil Wright/East Oregonian)

PENDLETON — A fire is burning Saturday afternoon, July 19, near homes in the area of Blue Mountain Community College and Highway 37 on the outskirts of Pendleton.

An Oregon Department of Transportation truck is block the northbound side of Highway 37 near the intersection of Northwest Carden Avenue.

More to come.

