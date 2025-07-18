Texas singer-songwriter rides into revivals in Umatilla County Published 5:30 am Friday, July 18, 2025

UMATILLA COUNTY — Dwayne Williams, an evangelist, singer and songwriter, is featured during a pair of upcoming events in Stanfield and Hermiston, hosted by Cowboy Church USR.

Referred to as the Texas Teddy Bear, Williams grew up in a musical family. While pursuing a career in country music and recording in Nashville, he felt a higher calling.

After returning to Texas, he recorded his first Christian country album in 2003. He founded Dwayne Williams Ministries and speaks and sings at revivals, church services and camp meetings. Catch him at:

Revival in Coe Park: Saturday, July 26, 5-7 p.m. on West Coe Avenue, Stanfield.

Cowboy Church USR: Sunday, July 27, 8-10 a.m. at 81012 N. Highway 395, Hermiston.

Both events are “come as you are.” Those planning to attend the outdoor service are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The Cowboy Church ministry was started in 1998 by DeWayne and Harlene Rogers in the Umatilla Sage Riders clubhouse north of Hermiston. A year after her husband died, the church moved to its first building, and then three years later, it moved to its current location at 81012 N. Highway 395, north of Hermiston.

Leading up to the ministry’s 15th anniversary celebration, Harlene Rogers Matkovich said the church is very laid back and welcomes everyone, not just cowboys.

For questions about the events or the Cowboy Church, call 541-561-0087. For more information about Williams, visit www.texasteddybear.org.