Ride into Umatilla County Fair with discount carnival wristbands Published 6:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

HERMISTON — Davis Shows Northwest is returning to the Umatilla County Fair, Aug. 6-9 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road.

The rides open at 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and at noon on Saturday. The carnival wristband presale offers one-day unlimited rides wristbands for $32.

To receive the $8 discount, purchase wristbands before Aug. 5 via www.umatillacountyfair.net or the fair office at EOTEC. Also, parking passes, fair admission and concert tickets can be purchased online or at the office. For up-to-date fair news, search Facebook. For questions, call 541-567-6121.