Newly appointed Pendleton Councilor Sean Butler gets right to work Published 5:00 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

PENDLETON — Sean Butler hit the ground running Tuesday night, July 15, after Pendleton City Council unanimously appointed him to the Ward 2 seat.

Before the vote, council members interviewed fellow candidate Michael Avery during a special session. Councilors then made their decision during the regular meeting at Pendleton City Hall, voting 7-0 to fill the vacancy.

Butler immediately took his oath of office and joined the council.

“I didn’t know I was going to get started that early,” Butler said afterward. “I definitely opted to be at the meeting in case that happened — and it did. I’m excited about that and the opportunity to work on the city council.”

Mayor McKennon McDonald said the city had received a letter of interest and resume from Butler ahead of the selection process. He took part in a public interview with the city council July 8, where he highlighted his background and community involvement.

Butler moved to Pendleton from Phoenix, Arizona, in 2020 and bought a home in the North Hills neighborhood with his wife, Karen Taylor. Taylor, president of the Pendleton Theater Co. committee, is involved with both the new Pendleton theater at the historic Christian Science Building and the Elgin Opera House.

Professionally, Butler serves as the recreational program manager for the Umatilla National Forest, where he oversees camping, boating, trails and restroom facilities. He also is active in the local arts scene, volunteering to help build sets for the Elgin Opera House and the Pendleton Theater Co. productions.

Butler said his experience managing numerous tasks at once will benefit the city council, noting much of his role involves strategic and forward planning.

“We’re looking ahead to fiscal years 2026 and 2027, figuring out contracting, staffing and budgeting,” he said. “With all the changes in the current presidential administration, it’s hard to predict exactly what will happen, but we have a basic plan to move forward and accomplish our goals. The city is always looking ahead, anticipating what’s next and what we need to prepare for.”

Butler plans to meet soon with Ward 2 Councilor Ellie McBride. He said several of McBride’s constituents have shared their concerns with him, and she has been working on projects with North Hill residents. He said he expects the upcoming meeting to focus on those efforts and to gain a clearer picture of developments in the ward.

Butler encouraged residents to reach out with concerns, saying he’s eager to hear directly from the community.

“I’m happy to meet with as many people as possible to hear what worries them in Ward 2 or the city in general,” he said. “It would be great to hear from anyone I represent about any concerns moving forward. Obviously, Ellie and I want to listen and see what we can do to help.”

Butler will serve through the end of 2026, completing part of a term left vacant when Sally Branson resigned from the council. She had three and a half years remaining in her term. The seat will be up for election next year to fill the final two years.

About YASSER MARTE | East Oregonian Yasser Marte is a reporter for the East Oregonian. Contact him at 541-966-0837 or yasser.marte@eastoregonian.com. More by YASSER MARTE