Virtual shooting range in Pendleton closes down Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

PENDLETON — The only laser firearm range in Pendleton has closed its doors.

Lock-n-Nock Virtual Shooting Range opened in January at 239 SE Court Ave. in downtown Pendleton, offering high-tech simulated firearm experience. It closed July 1 and deactivated its website and Facebook page the same day.

Owner Chad Chamberlin said the business struggled to attract customers despite advertising efforts, ultimately forcing it to close after just five months.

“We couldn’t get customers through the door,” Chamberlin said. “We tried radio ads, social media, word of mouth — everything we could — but we just couldn’t bring in enough people. We had to make a certain amount each month just to break even, and we weren’t even close.”

Chamberlin said he wasn’t sure whether the issue was lack of public awareness or lack of interest.

“I don’t know if people didn’t know we were there or just weren’t interested,” he said. “Either way, it wasn’t sustainable. I was pulling money from my other business, Dean English Lock Shop, to keep this one going, and it just wasn’t feasible.”

Chamberlin was one of four recipients of the 2024 Path to Success grant, which provides a $20,000 forgivable loan to new businesses. However, when a winner closes their shop shortly after receiving the loan, they must repay part of the amount.

“It’s been very difficult,” Chamberlin said. “The Path to Success grant is basically a forgivable loan, but because I wasn’t in business for two years, I now have to pay back a portion of it.”

Chamberlin has invested significant time and money into equipment, supplies and advertisements. While he is unsure of the exact amount he will owe, he estimates it will be at least $10,000.

Pendleton Urban Renewal Associate Director Charles Denight said he regrets Chamberlin’s business had to close, despite receiving support from the city’s grant program.

“I feel great regret because our program is intended to help businesses start, but more importantly, we want to see them survive and thrive,” Denight said. “It’s always hard to hear when one doesn’t make it.”

Denight said assessing market demand in a small community such as Pendleton can be difficult, and business owners sometimes discover the true size of their market only after opening.

“It’s inevitable that some businesses won’t make it,” he said. “They’re bravely taking a risk on something they believe in, but sometimes the market just isn’t large enough to provide the income they need to survive.”

Denight also offered encouragement to other entrepreneurs.

“I just want to say thank you to anyone who’s brave enough to take the risk,” he said.

Chamberlin expressed gratitude to the customers and community who supported his business. With Lock-n-Nock Virtual Shooting Range shut down, he said he will focus most of his attention on his other business, Dean English Lock Shop.

About YASSER MARTE | East Oregonian Yasser Marte is a reporter for the East Oregonian. Contact him at 541-966-0837 or yasser.marte@eastoregonian.com. More by YASSER MARTE