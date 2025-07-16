Irrigon Watermelon Festival offers slice of family fun Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

IRRIGON — The 41st annual Irrigon Watermelon Festival features a parade, park activities, music, and food offerings, culminating in a fireworks show at dusk.

The event gets a sizzling start at 7 a.m. with breakfast at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 NE Eighth St. After the downtown parade at 10 a.m., the festivities return to the park with family-friendly activities, a car show and music. The festival concludes with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. There is no admission charge.

A variety of food vendors will be on-site. In addition, festival-goers can purchase generous slices of watermelon for 50 cents. A beer garden will be open from 4-10 p.m.

For more information about the Irrigon Watermelon Festival, search Facebook via bit.ly/3zMBtZX. For questions about entering the parade or car show, call Michelle Patton at 541-571-5394. Read a full story in Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, July 23, East Oregonian.