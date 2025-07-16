Irrigon Watermelon Festival offers slice of family fun

Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

By Hermiston Herald

Bellinger Farms provides melons for the Irrigon Watermelon Festival
The 41st annual Irrigon Watermelon Festival will feature melons from Bellinger Farms on July 26, 2025, at Irrigon Marina Park. (Tammy Malgesini/Go! Eastern Oregon)

IRRIGON — The 41st annual Irrigon Watermelon Festival features a parade, park activities, music, and food offerings, culminating in a fireworks show at dusk.

The event gets a sizzling start at 7 a.m. with breakfast at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 NE Eighth St. After the downtown parade at 10 a.m., the festivities return to the park with family-friendly activities, a car show and music. The festival concludes with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. There is no admission charge.

A variety of food vendors will be on-site. In addition, festival-goers can purchase generous slices of watermelon for 50 cents. A beer garden will be open from 4-10 p.m.

For more information about the Irrigon Watermelon Festival, search Facebook via bit.ly/3zMBtZX. For questions about entering the parade or car show, call Michelle Patton at 541-571-5394. Read a full story in Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, July 23, East Oregonian.

